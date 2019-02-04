OLYMPIA, WA - Proposed Senate and House bills would ban retailers giving out one-use plastic bags and paper bags that don't meet recycling requirements in Washington state.
Senate Bill 5323 and its companion House Bill 1205 says it is trying to reduce pollution from plastic bags by establishing a standard minimum for the use of bags.
The bill digest states that it would prohibit retailers from providing customers with single-use plastic bags and paper bags with a film plastic that doesn't meet recycling requirements.
It also states that retailers would have to provide reusable bags at the check out area.
The bill also prohibits a city, town, county or municipal corporation from implementing any local carryout bag ordinances.