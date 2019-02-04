HAWAII - A proposed house bill in Hawaii is looking toward progressively phase out the sale of cigarettes by raising the minimum age by a decade each year.
House Bill 1509 outlines the terms where by July of 2024, it would be illegal for anyone under the age of 100 to purchase cigarettes.
Beginning in July of 2020, cigarettes would be banned from being sold from anyone under the age of 30, then 40 years of age in 2021, 50 years of age in 2022, 60 years of age in 2023, and then 100 years of age in 2024.
The bill starts out by stating, "The legislature finds that the cigarette is considered the deadliest artifact in human history."
The bill was first introduced on Jan. 24. by governor appointed representative Richard Creagan.
"Richard's diverse experience as a physician, researcher, farmer, Peace Corps volunteer and educator will contribute greatly to his service to the people of Hawaii," Gov. Abercrombie was quoted saying on Hawaii's legislative member website.