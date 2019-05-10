Proposed Hayden development has neighbors worried

HAYDEN, Idaho - Calm and peaceful among the trees, it’s a place Tracy Tipps and her family moved to to escape city life.
Instead of cars and people, wildlife makes up much of their neighbors, at least for now.
"And now it's being brought right into our back door, literally,” Tipps said.
Tipps’ property borders a proposed housing development that has been in the works since the early 2000s.
The Hayden Canyon housing development, according to our archives, was first brought before the Hayden Planning & Zoning Committee in 2005.
The city said no then, but the city tells KHQ it was then approved in 2013.
The tentative concept would bring in over 1,000 homes, a new school, and the possibility for a new park and community center.
Aside from the people moving to the area, Tipps is also concerned about the critters.
“All these things are going to be misplaced,” she said, “they have to have a place to go."
The city of Hayden says developers will make a recommendation to the board in a few weeks about how to best tackle the project in phases.
According to the city’s website, written responses must be delivered by next Tuesday.
Tipps says they were given short notice.
“The neighbors and I all feel this is not enough time for us to prepare and educate as to what's really going on,” Tipps said.
The city also says the board may or may not make a decision at the meeting scheduled for May 21, 2019, but they will release more information on the project next week.