A new bill that is making its way through the Idaho Legislature has some people in the Coeur d’Alene School District worried.
If approved, House Bill 203 would allow people 21 and older with an enhanced conceal carry permit to carry on public school property.
This legislation also does not allow for any school employee to be subjugated to disciplinary action, retaliation, or adverse work conditions for having possession of a firearm.
Several residents, including Coeur d’Alene School Board Trustee Tom Hearn, spoke in opposition of the legislation Monday night at the Board of Trustees meeting.
We’ve reached out to the local representatives who have sponsored this bill, Representatives John Green and Vito Barbieri, and are still awaiting their responses.