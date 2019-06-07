WASHINGTON - Proposed tariffs on Mexican imports have been suspended as President Trump says a deal has been reached between the U.S. and Mexico.
In a series of tweets Friday evening, the President said Mexico has agreed to "take strong measures to stem the tide of migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border."
Details of the agreement will be released by the State Department.
I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019
....stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019