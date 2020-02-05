SPOKANE, Wash. - A proposed zoning change could bring more apartments to Spokane's South Hill.
The proposal seeks to rezone some land on 53rd Avenue from single-family to high-density residential.
A presentation about the proposed rezoning will be made at the Southgate Neighborhood Council's meeting on Wednesday, February 5.
KHQ's Peter Maxwell will be at the meeting and will have more on the story when details become available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.