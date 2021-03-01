Accused Coeur d'Alene 4th of July shooter, Tyler Rambo, was in court on Monday for opening statements for a jury trial.
During opening statements, the prosecutor said Rambo attended the 4th of July fireworks with a gun and at least 13 bullets in his pocket. She said he intended to shoot Jawaun Anderson.
Anderson and Rambo allegedly had an altercation at a party. The prosecutor argues that Anderson thought he and Rambo were 'okay' with each other.
The prosecutor said Rambo started an altercation with Anderson while the defense said Anderson saw another opportunity to attack Rambo.
The prosecutor argues Rambo attempted to murder Anderson while the defense argues he fired the weapon in the air to get Anderson to back off.
After the first fire was shot, seven Coeur d'Alene Police officers began chasing Rambo toward the middle of city park.
Rambo stops running and the seven officers starting telling Rambo to drop the gun. The defense argues Rambo did not respond right away to officers because he had "a lot of noise going on" due to just being attacked and having his head stopped on by Anderson.
Rambo did not drop the gun and an officer tased him. The prosecutor said officers watched Rambo catch himself as he fell from the taser.
Rambo fires a shot after being tased. The prosecutor argues that since Rambo was able to catch his fall, he still had control of his arms and decided to fire the shot and it was not accidental.
According to Rambo’s defense attorney, officers tased him without warning while his hands were in the air. He said that Rambo's firearm unintentionally discharged as a result of being tased.
Judge Cynthia Meyer told the jury after opening statements that she expects the trial to take around two weeks.
