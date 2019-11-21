The Bonner County Prosecutor's Office says the Coeur d'Alene Police Officers involved in the July 4 shooting at Coeur d'Alene City Park will not be charged.
The Bonner County Prosecutor says there was no evidence of wrongdoing by officers that night when shooting suspect Tyler Rambo was shot multiple times.
Rambo recently filed a $9 million claim against the City of Coeur d'Alene and the Police Department and multiple officers. The claim alleges the agencies failed to adequately train, educate, supervise and direct the officers working for CdA PD and their actions left Rambo permanently disabled and with weekly medical expenses.
Rambo is accused of firing a weapon in a crowd following a Fourth of July Firework show. He reportedly fled the scene and eventually shot towards police, who then shot Rambo multiple times.
In an interview with KHQ, Rambo said he had put his hands in the air and told police he had a gun, but he was hit with a stun gun that caused him to fire his weapon. He was then shot 14 times by police. Rambo subsequently lost both his legs and required assisted living, physical and occupational therapy, according to the claim.
