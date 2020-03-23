SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has determined that two Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies will not face criminal charges from a fatal shooting back in August 2019 in Spokane Valley.
The Prosecutor ruled that Deputies Skye Ortiz and Josiah Loos were justified in their use of lethal force against Colin Osborn while attempting to prevent him from evading arrest and escaping from deputies. Osborn had fired numerous gunshots while attempting to break into a business at 10019 E. Knox Ave. in an apparent attempt to assault a person working inside.
On August 16, 2019, Spokane Valley Police responded to the business on a report of a man with a weapon, with dispatch reporting the armed man was attempting to enter a locked business. The 911 caller inside the business was the current boyfriend of Osborn's former girlfriend. Osborn was believed to be intoxicated.
Osborn fired several shots in the immediate vicinity of deputies as they arrived, swung his weapon towards a deputy, and ignored a command to drop his weapon. Both Loos and Ortiz fired at Osborn as he attempted to speed away from the scene in his truck. Osborn was struck by one round and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
A subsequent investigation determined Osborn was armed with a 9mm pistol and his BAC was determined to be .25.
"Under the facts and circumstances presented at the time, Deputies Ortiz and Loos were justified in their use of deadly force," the release read. "At the time of the application of deadly force, both Deputies had a good faith belief in the correctness of their actions and were acting pursuant to RCW 9A.16.040. Therfeore, no criminal charges will be filed in this matter.
