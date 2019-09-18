SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has declined to file charges against a Spokane Police officer who was involved in an incident back in July.
Officer Kristopher Henderson had been placed on administrative leave following a review of the incident, which involved a pursuit, resisting arrest and an assault on an officer.
With the formal declination from the Prosecutor's Office, the Spokane Police Department says they will continue with an internal affairs investigation to see if any department polices or procedures were violated.