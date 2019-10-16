SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutors Office filed a motion to dismiss the criminal charges brought against Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher Wednesday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Hatcher's attorney, Benton County elected officials pressured Hatcher's wife to report a false 2-year-old allegation against him, resulting in the charges.
Throughout the investigation, Sheriff Hatcher's attorney said Hatcher maintained his innocence and "was confident that when all of the facts were exposed, the case against him would fall apart."
