LEWISTON, Idaho - The investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting has ended with the prosecutor concluding the officer's actions in shooting the suspect were appropriate.
On December 28, 2020, Officer James Allen responded to the 2000 block of Powers Avenue due a possible child abuse incident inside a home.
He found a young child with a 40-year-old man who identified himself as the child's father.
As the officer and man spoke inside the home, the officer perceived an action taken by the man involving a firearm as being life-threatening to both the officer and the child.
Lewiston Police said the officer fired his weapon hitting the suspect.
The suspect was transported to the hospital where he later died.
The prosecutor said Officer Allen did not violate criminal law and is found to be justifiable based on the grounds of self-defense.