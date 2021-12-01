SPOKANE, Wash. — Opening statements in the David Pettis murder trial were given to a Spokane County jury Wednesday afternoon. Pettis is charged with murdering his wife Peggy with a lethal amount of pain pills.
“This case is about smoke and how it usually means fire,” prosecutors told the jury.
Peggy Pettis died at the couple’s home on June 25, 2018. An autopsy followed and lab results revealed there was a lethal amount of hydrocodone in her blood. That led to an SCSO investigation, and ultimately her husband's arrest.
Prosecutors said prior to her death, David Pettis attended a funeral in New York and ‘rekindled’ a love interest with a former girlfriend. They also pointed to life insurance policies that listed David Pettis as the beneficiary.
“Mr. Pettis wanted to hurry (the investigative) process along so those could be collected,” prosecutors said.
They also stated he would frequently call the medical examiner for updates on when the matter would be closed.
Prosecutors said they plan to call the supposed love interest at the time of the homicide to the stand, in addition to another woman Pettis met online.
The defense opened by saying simply put, “David Pettis loved his wife. They were together for 35 years.”
Pettis’ legal team went on to tell the jury that there was nothing unusual about that June 2018 day with the exception of Peggy's tired appearance. They say she was in frequent pain after a significant leg injury.
“You’ll hear testimony this injury made it uncomfortable for her to walk…she’d have to limp,” the defense said. “You’ll hear testimony she’d take more than one pill to deal with this pain, and to take them, she’d grind them up.”
Reports indicate the fatal dose was mixed into an ice cream drink Peggy consumed. Prosecutors believe David put them in there, the defense points to Peggy adding it herself.
The defense says his communication with other women was about “friendship and not romance….nothing sexual happened.”
“Mr. Pettis was not a perfect husband, but who is…remember, that’s not what this case is about,” the defense said.
The case is expected to last into next week.