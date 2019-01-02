The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has determined that seven Spokane County Deputy Sheriffs were justified in their use of lethal force after a standoff situation that lead to police fatally shooting a man in Spokane Valley back in August of 2018.
Sheriffs Michael Brooks, Timothy Jones, Jerry Moffett, Jason Petrini, Randy Watts, Travis West, and Brandon Wilson were attempting to deescalate a situation in which Bryan Bayne displayed both suicidal and homicidal ideations on Aug. 19, 2018 and were determined justified in their use of lethal and less lethal force.
The morning of the incident, Bayne had been driving recklessly in a pick-up truck before pulling into a Mobile gas station. Bayne stated to Deputies that he was fighting the demons and voices in his head and he wasn't going to jail. He was armed with a pistol and repeatedly pointed it as his head.
At one point, he fired a shot into the cab stating that he wanted to be sure it would work. Bayne also stated that he wanted to be shot with a law enforcement rifle rather than his gun and said he was going to charge officers with a gun so they'd have to shoot him.
As police vehicles maneuvered around his truck to prevent him from leaving, Bayne sat up in the cab of the truck and pointed his pistol towards the rear where several deputies were positioned. Fearing for their safety, deputies fired at Bayne and he was later determined deceased.
Under these circumstances, the SCPO determined it was reasonable for deputies to use deadly and less lethal force. There is no indication that any of the involved deputies acted out of malice or lacked a good faith belief in the correctness of their actions. Therefore, no criminal liability attaches and no criminal charges will be filed in this matter.