SPOKANE, Wash. -- The hearing to determine if the accused Freeman High School shooter will be tried as an adult or juvenile began Monday. If the judge rules Caleb Sharpe, now 17-years-old, will be tried as a minor, he will be released from custody by the time he turns 21.
"On September 13, 2017, 27 days shy of his 16th birthday, Caleb Sharpe acted on a plan that had been months in the making," deputy prosecutor Kelly Fitzgerald said in her opening statement. "He would get an AR-15 rifle, an automatic handgun and over 20 boxes of ammunition."
Prosecutors say Sharpe "meticulously" planned every detail of his attack that left 15-year-old Sam Strahan dead and three girls shot. Because there were dozens of students in the line of fire, he's also facing 50 accounts of second-degree assault. Investigators say Sharpe sent a note to two female classmates in the days before the shooting.
"He put in the note that soon he would either be dead or in jail," Fitzgerald said.
Prosecutors say staff and family members thought it was a suicide note. They say detectives will testify that Sharpe told them after no one figured out what the note really meant, "he went into his room, shut the door and laughed."
"He acted knowingly, willingly and deliberately," Fitzgerald said. "He went to the second floor of the school where he knew the most people would be, where he knew he could inflict the most harm. He showed no remorse."
The defense painted a picture of a troubled, immature teen. Attorney Bevan Maxey told the court Sharpe had "anxiety about just about everything." He says his experts found a lack of oxygen at birth left Sharpe with lasting brain damage.
A doctor who reviewed Sharpe's medical records for prosecutors told the court today he nothing to support that.
Maxey acknowledged there are certain aspects of this case that are not up for debate.
"The charges are serious, no one is disputing that," Maxey said during his opening statement. "Numerous lives have been impacted. No one is disputing that either. This is very serious and none of what I say is intended to minimize that. There are both legal and scientific reasons that juveniles should be treated as juveniles."
In addition to the brain trauma at birth, Maxey says Sharpe suffered from ADD, a diagnosis that "basically went untreated." He said Sharpe referred to himself as "nameless" and suffered from a lack of self-esteem.
"(You'll hear testimony) that he was not in tune with his surroundings," Maxey said. "He was not a normal 15-year-old. He was less mature and more impulsive."
Sharpe is now a few months shy of turning 18. Maxey says while in custody, Sharpe has earned his GED and is working toward taking college courses.
Prosecutors say if Sharpe is tried as a juvenile, he will not be supervised upon release. As for his likelihood to re-offend, prosecutors say it's next to impossible to look at similar cases to gauge that.
"Most school shooters, if they survive, are still in custody today," Fitzgerald said.