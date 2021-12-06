SPOKANE, Wash. — Testimony continued Monday for the David Pettis murder trial. He’s accused of lacing his wife’s ice cream drink with a fatal amount of pain killers. David and Peggy Pettis had been married for 33 years when she died in June of 2018. Prosecutors believe Pettis was interested in another woman and was eager to collect life insurance on his wife. The defense maintains his relationships with other women were strictly friendly.
A forensic scientist with the Washington State Patrol Toxicology Lab was on the stand Monday morning. He testified to being employed there for the past 19 years and is a current supervisor. He testified to reviewing a toxicology report in connection to this homicide case. He told the jury that blood and gastric content samples from Peggy were tested. Both Benadryl and Tylenol were found, both in a seemingly typical, ‘therapeutic dose.’
The gastric content analysis showed Peggy had also consumed a lethal amount Hydrocodone. What both sides remain at odds over is how that Hydrocodone got into her system.
In opening statements, prosecutors pointed to life insurance payouts as a possible motive for the murder of Peggy Pettis. A witness testified to an October 1, 2002 life insurance policy for Peggy Pettis in the amount of $250,000 through her employment.
The witness said David Pettis did call in with an inquiry about the policy after his wife’s death, but told them he was “advised not to file a claim.”
That was only one of the life insurance policies for Peggy Pettis that listed her husband as the beneficiary. Testimony reflects there were 'multiple' with different companies, all of which were reviewed by investigators.
SCSO Detective Marc Melville, the current lead on the case, was called up next to the stand. Melville has been with SCSO since July of 2002 and is currently assigned to the major crime's unit.
He testified to taking over the case for Detective Lyle Johnston after Johnston’s retirement. He told the jury he assisted with the execution of a search warrant in October of 2018 on the Pettis home.
“We found insurance policy print-outs, we found receipts for various items including plane tickets, we found a pill grinder, a journal, numerous items along those lines,” he testified.
The pill grinder was not tested to determine what the residue was. When asked about that, Detective Melville pointed to the four months that had passed between Peggy’s death and the collection of the item.
Detective Melville also testified to photographs taken during the execution of the search warrant. They were shown to the jury, starting with a receipt from Safeway for a bottle of mango rum, steaks and coffee. The date on that receipt was June 24, 2018, the day before Peggy’s death.
Detective Melville also showed the jury a prescription for Hydrocodone found during the search with David Pettis’ name on it.
He also testified to the extraction of data from David Pettis’ cell phone, as well as records received from search warrants for his various social media and email accounts. Detective Melville showed the jury print outs of emails obtained and reviewed by investigators.
One particular, lengthy email read by Detective Melville was to an apparent love interest of David Pettis.
“Things here in my marriage are dissolving slowly… we seem to be going through the motions,” Detective Melville read from the email. “I try to snuggle up in the middle of the night and she moves away. I wonder if we are together for convenience.”
The email concluded with a photo of Mr. Pettis and a promise.
"The real reason for this letter is to ask for your ring size," the email stated. "I'm building a kingdom that I will need a special person to help me with. I want that person to be you."
Another email sent to the woman from David Pettis' account included a graphic photo of Mr. Pettis. The defense has maintained Pettis’ interest in other women was for friendship rather than romance.
"Nothing sexual happened," his defense team stated in opening statements last week.
In counter questioning Monday by the defense, Detective Melville testified that of those multiple life insurance policies they found, some had lapsed and told the jury which ones. But Detective Melville says there were “several” that were still active at the time of Peggy’s death.
Testimony will resume Tuesday morning.