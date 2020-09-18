SPOKANE, Wash. - New DNA tests have allowed prosecutors in Spokane County to refile a murder charge against a former Pasco police officer in connection to a woman's strangulation death in 1986.
As first reported by our news partners with The Spokesman-Review, 56-year-old Richard Aguirre was previously charged with the killing of 27-year-old Ruby Doss back in 2015. Aguirre had been charged after submitting DNA for a separate rape investigation and it was found to match evidence from the Doss case.
Doss, who had been working as a prostitute at the time of her death, was killed on Jan. 30, 1986. It appeared that she had been assaulted near a manure pit around the area of 3118 E. Ferry Ave.
Shoe-heel impressions indicated Doss ran approximately 254 feet before being chased down by her attacker and hit with a blunt instrument on the back of the head before being strangled to death.
Spokane County prosecutors eventually asked for a dismissal of the 2015 charge against Aguirre in order to wait for further DNA testing, which prompted the charges to be refilled on Sept. 11, 2020.
“The investigation is ongoing and your declarant anticipates additional witnesses, information and evidence,” Spokane Police Detective Kip Hollenbeck wrote in court records.
