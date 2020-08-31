SPOKANE, Wash - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has determined that Kalispel Tribal Police Officer Dan Dice was justified in shooting at a suspect who was trying to drive away from from Northern Quest Casino last June.
Investigators say about 12:50 p.m. on June 22, a Northern Quest Security Officer observed Zachary Craig cashing out slot machines that people had left money in. When the security guard asked Craig for his identification, Craig said it was in his car and ran into the parking lot, got into an SUV, and started to drive away.
While Craig was trying to get out of the parking lot, two Kalispel Officers attempted to block his escape with their patrol vehicles.
Craig struck one of the vehicles, driven by Officer Dice. Craig's momentum then caused him to crash into two parked cars nearby.
Craig then put his vehicle in reverse and narrowly missed hitting Dice's vehicle a second time. While accelerating in reverse, Craig hit the second Kalispel Police vehicle.
Officer Dice then got out of his patrol vehicle with his weapon drawn and yelled at Craig to stop several times.
Investigators then say Craig turned his vehicle toward Officer Dice. Officer Dice then raised his weapon and fired a single round.
Craig was arrested a short time later. He refused medical treatment but claimed he had been grazed by the bullet.
Prosecutors say Officer Dice believed in the correctness of his actions and was acting pursuant to RCW 9A.16.040.
As a result, no criminal charges will be filed against Officer Dice.
