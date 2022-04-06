SPOKANE, Wash. - In a KHQ exclusive, the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and SCRAPS are investigating a potential animal neglect case out of Spokane County.
Houser's Quality Labs, run by a man named Greg Houser, was brought to the authorities' notice last August when three dogs died under their care.
Each year, thousands of dogs compete in hunt tests in hundreds of clubs across the country. Families put thousands of dollars into a quality trainer the dog will live with for months on end.
Larry Leidelmeyer and Jerry Vallortigara first heard about Greg Houser a few years ago.
"I actually got recommended to him through a guide who I hung out with," Vallortigara said.
Ben and Evelyn Schallberger found Houser through Facebook.
"He seemed you know, very knowledgeable just off his videos," Ben said.
After all, Houser is a part of an exclusive Professional Retriever Trainers Association.
"You have to be voted in at a trial in order to have a PRTA membership, and I know that there are many pros, including myself, who would love nothing more than to be recognized by PRTA," a trainer who wanted to remain anonymous said. "Greg is recognized by PRTA, he has accomplishments with his dogs. He is ex-law enforcement. So all those things stand out. Those are really good things."
"For the price and what he was recommended for doing and what I was looking to have done with my dogs, he seemed like a really good fit. I didn't suspect anything wrong," Leidelmeyer said.
All three families hoped Houser would train their dogs to be champions. At first, it seemed like a success.
"He was working, my goal was to get him towards his masters," Vallortigara said.
"So yeah, he was moving along," Ben said.
That is until last summer. Houser was based in Dos Palos, California and told his clients he moves to colder climates during the summer to continue training the dogs and moves back in the winter.
The three clients we spoke to said Houser had a facility on Medical Lake Rd in Spokane and he told them last summer that's where he was heading.
Around 30 dogs including Leidelmeyer's dog Andy, Vallortigara's dog Smoke, and Ben and Evelyn's dog Drake went on the journey north. But that's when red flags started popping up.
"Communications started getting a little bit harder," Vallortigara said.
"Things weren't working right. Things were just getting really weird," Leidelmeyer said.
On August 11, things got even more concerning with heat warnings across the region. But no word from Houser.
"I asked him how he's doing. And he said, doing well, we're working on doubles and running two piles. So okay, very good to hear that. That was August 11 at 7:34 pm. The next day, I got a phone call at 7 a.m. from him saying 'Hey, Drake's not doing well,'" Ben said.
Drake was sick and so was Leidelmeyer's dog, Andy.
"I get a phone call from him in the morning telling me 'Hey, my dog's been sick and I'm thinking I might take him to the vet,'" Leidelmeyer said.
It turns out Andy had been sick for days, but Larry says he was never told. Houser later told Larry he thought the dog would get better. He didn't.
Drake died on the way to the West Plains Medical Facility and Andy wasn't doing much better.
"They told me that he'd have like a 20% chance of making it through the night. And thankfully, he did," Leidelmeyer said.
Leidelmeyer was able to drive up and see Andy in his last moment.
"Kind of comforted him, brought him some of his favorite toys, and made some noises that gets him pretty hyper and active," he said. "I got a phone call from WSU saying Andy is in cardiac arrest. I went back to WSU and they were doing CPR on him I got there."
Ben and Evelyn weren't as lucky.
"We didn't get to see Drake. The last time I saw him was when I dropped him off," Ben said.
And Vallortigara's dog Smoke?
"The vet gave him fluids. He was dehydrated. He was underweight," Vallortigara said. "We went up there and picked him up. When he got home he was super skittish. He had scars on his stomach and his elbows. His nails were split, actually, all the way back down to the pads."
He's alive. But not the same.
"He's scared of the wind now. So he's super skittish," Vallortigara said. "I mean, he was the quietest dog ever. He never barked or anything now he's just runs and paces and barks. And there's PTSD or anxiety or something there because he's not the same dog."
But how did it get this far? How did these dogs go from perfectly healthy to injured or dead?
"First I think it was the water, something wrong with the well water," Vallortigara said.
"Then he said it was Purina dog food," Leidelmeyer said.
"Then he blamed it on poisonous plants on the property," Ben said.
"Everything that he gave for plausible or impossible problems was all dismissed by the toxicology reports," Leidelmeyer said.
We obtained copies of Andy and Drake's necropsy which showed high sodium levels. KHQ spoke to their veterinarian, who said that caused their brains to swell, then die.
She told KHQ in a statement, "Something wasn't right to cause him to be in this situation. You don't see dogs just drop dead in the heat."
Only extreme conditions like being kept in a property without proper air flow, food and water would have caused this to happen.
"She said that it was like probably the top five worst cases that she'd seen for neglect. Just they smell awful. She said it was disgusting," Ben said.
So what's next for Greg Houser? We spoke to him over the phone and exchanged text messages. He refused to be recorded but said in a statement, "The dogs were fed and watered daily as part of the normal routine. This is a tragedy and it devastated me. I've never had a dog die and all of a sudden in 24 hours I had 3. There's no way I'd intentionally or unintentionally hurt one of these dogs."
Houser said he is still taking dogs and the PRTA's website still has him listed.
An independent contractor for the American Kennel Club who did not want to be identified told KHQ they won't act without a conviction. That same person said individual clubs won't let him into competitions.
And the three families affected?
"We want to see him lose his ability to own and train dogs forever. We want him to lose his license. We want him to lose his accreditation," Leidelmeyer said. "I definitely want justice for my dog for Andy, for Drake. And for Rosie. I mean, those three dogs didn't have to die the way they did."
KHQ did speak to another trainer who worked with Greg daily last summer. He said SCRAPS has since been on the property several times and that they cleared them from any neglect.
We reached out to the Prosecutor's Office and SCRAPS who confirmed the investigation but couldn't comment since it is an open investigation.
According to the trainer who wanted to remain anonymous, there is no qualification or schooling you need to become a trainer. The only thing that classifies you as a professional trainer is taking money for services.