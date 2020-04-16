The sun has returned for today, with temperatures pushing into the upper 50's and a calm wind we are looking at a pretty mild day. We've also dried out since yesterday which means you have no excuse not to grab the sunglasses and enjoy some time outdoors.
Clear skies tonight mean a chilly start to tomorrow. In fact, from 2AM-10AM there is a Freeze Warning the National Weather Service has issued for Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, the Lower Columbia Basin, into the foothills of the Blue Mountains in Washington and does extended into Oregon as well. Temperatures are set to drop into the upper 20's to right at freezing. This means crops and plants could be killed and damage could be done to unprotected outdoor plumbing. Plants should be covered and pipes should be allowed to drip. Meanwhile, in the Spokane area we are dropping to the mid 30's tonight.
During the day on Friday we shoot into the 60's with sunny skies and a light wind. By Friday night increasing cloud coverage is expected ahead of the next system pushing in on Saturday. That system will bring mostly mountain showers, but we won't rule out the chance for some sprinkles for the valley locations.
