SPOKANE, Wash. – Court documents requesting a restraining order from the estranged wife of the Spokane doctor accused of trying to hire someone to kidnap her, inject her with heroin, and force her to return to their marriage, allege previous abusive behavior.
‘I have previously sought and been awarded anti-harassment orders against (Ilg) for his behavior. He has put GPS trackers on my car in 2018 when we were still together. He has made many threats no me. There is currently a Civil No-Contact order between us,’ documents state on behalf of Ilg’s estranged wife.
The records state the victim was made aware of allegations Dr. Ilg was using the dark web to find a criminal to kidnap her and convince her to not proceed with the divorce. The alleged hired criminals turned out to be scammers.
Ilg was arrested late last week for a federal attempted kidnapping charge. He made his first court appearance on Monday afternoon and is set to be back before a judge on Wednesday.