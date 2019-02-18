A national demonstration against President Trump's declaration of a national emergency is set to take place in Spokane on Monday.
Demonstrators will hold signs along the Monroe Street Bridge at noon, according to the Peace & Justice Action League of Spokane (PJALS).
"We oppose Trump's anti-democratic power grab for white nationalism with this emergency declaration," the group's Facebook page wrote.
A protest is also scheduled in Sandpoint, ID, at the Bonner County Courthouse.
The protest is one of more than 150 being held Monday across the country by MoveOn, CREDO Action, and Win Without War.
"We're mobilizing rapid-response events on Presidents Day (Monday, 2/18) against Trump's fake crisis and racist deportation force and to stand with immigrant, Muslim, and Black and brown communities to stop Trump's dangerous and illegal power grab," the national movement's page states.