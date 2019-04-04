SPOKANE, Wash. - A progressive group in Spokane is joining a nationwide protest Thursday to demand the release of the full Mueller report on Russian interference during the 2016 U.S. election.
Organizers claim that President Trump's attorney missed the deadline set by congress to release the full report.
The protest in Spokane is planned for 4 p.m. outside the Thomas Foley U.S. Courthouse downtown.
The same group held protests in November in response to President Trump's choice for Attorney General, Matthew Whitaker.