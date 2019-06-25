Protesters gathered at the Oregon Capitol today, asking Republican senators who fled the state over a proposed climate change bill to return to work.
Republican senators left the State of Oregon over six days ago to avoid voting on House Bill 2020. The bill intended to reduce fossil fuel emissions through a cap on carbon.
Senate Republicans said they will consider returning to the state if Democrats can guarantee HB-2020 would no longer be up for a consideration vote.
On Tuesday, Oregon State Senate President Peter Courtney said HB-2020 doesn't even have enough votes to pass anyway.
Due to the stalemate, more than 100 other bills have been put on hold.