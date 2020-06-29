SPOKANE, Wash. - Protesters are outside Spokane's City Hall building waiting for a vote to be made on proposed Spokane Police Guild contract. Some holding signs that say "defund the police" and "Black lives matter."
The Spokane Police Guild contract has been part of a three-year negotiation process. City communications director Brian Coddington has said that the contract will grant more authority to the ombudsman to ensure more thorough investigations take place.
Earlier this month, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People released a statement saying: "This proposed Police Guild contract is unacceptable. Reducing police oversight and failing to respect the city Charter is tone deaf and backwards. We call on the Spokane City Council to unanimously reject this contract.
One protester, Dustin Jolly, said protesters are present to really reach out to city officials and say "Spokane has had enough. We want a 'no' vote on the police contract and we want a police contract that is for the people, by the people, that has tangible civilian oversight."
Counter protesters are also present, holding signs that say "police r essential" and "Spokane police approach African Americans over twice as much as whites."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.