HAYDEN, Idaho - Around 100 protesters have gathered outside the Panhandle Health building in Hayden while board members inside consider a mask mandate.
The meeting follows the news of the largest single day increase of cases in the Panhandle Health District (PHD) with 107 new cases reported on Thursday, July 16.
Outside the meeting, people were holding various signs with messages such as, "My Body, my choice" and "I will not comply."
People KHQ talked to said they don't want the government to tell them to wear a mask and that it should be a personal choice.
Another person told KHQ they think masks are unhealthy because, "you are breathing in your own germs."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.