SPOKANE, Wash. - A peaceful protest organized by the homeless outreach group Jewels Helping Hands has over 100 people living in almost 70 tents outside Spokane City Hall.
"It's not the best way, this isn't how we want to do it," said Julie Garcia, Executive Director and Founder of Jewels Helping Hands. "We don't want to sleep out here at City Hall and cause a disruption either, but until somebody starts listening to the voices we don't have any other option."
Garcia said the group didn't believe they should go to City Hall without a proposed solution.
"One of the solutions that we've offered to the city is if [they] find us land–something that the city owns–for a temporary period of time, we as a community will support and fund these folks until they figure out something better or some place for them to go."
She's also calling for more warming shelters and low-barrier beds being added to the system. Low-barrier means there are minimal requirements someone has to meet in order to be admitted.
"If you're intoxicated, if you're having a mental crisis, low-barrier still believes that you can enter and have somewhere to sleep and eat," Garcia explained. "It's not the best answer and a very expensive one… but at this point we're at the same point we were every year the last three years. Which is, this is an emergency situation. People are dying on our streets, and we need to have somewhere for them to exist."
Their protest started Friday, but Garcia said they have yet to hear directly from the city.
"The problem with homelessness is people just don't want to see it, and this is what brings the optic of it right here," said Garcia. "It's forced in our face to see these 116 people right here, who don't have a place to exist right now."
Garcia also said the lack of a centralized database of available beds has forced her and other providers to start an email thread with the most accurate numbers possible.
"We're so focused on this 'we have 78 beds in our system,'" said Garcia. "Well where are these beds? Because if you're a person experiencing homelessness, and I can't find them, how are they going to find them, and how do they get there?"
"How we see people is how we treat people," continued Garcia. "If we don't start changing the conversation from 'us vs. them,' this is going to just divide us as an entire city."
Garcia said they've talked with surrounding areas to coordinate and make sure they know they're protesting in a respectful way and keeping the space clean. She says the people staying outside City Hall are grateful.
"This isn't ideal. it's outside. This tent is the only thing protecting them," Garcia said. "But for the last two nights they got to sleep with nobody harassing them, nobody's stealing from them. They felt safe."
The city told KHQ they want to be respectful of the protester's rights, and as of now have no timeline for them to be off the property. Garcia said they're prepared to be there until there's a place for them to go.