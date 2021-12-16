Protesters pack up tents outside of Spokane's City Hall

The tent city that was created outside of Spokane's City Hall has been taken down, and the people living there have moved on.
The group was ordered to vacate, four days into a protest into how, they say, they are mistreated by the city. The group says there are few low-barrier shelter beds available, forcing them to sleep outside. A city spokesman says that is not the case, and a review of available beds by KHQ showed there were dozens open throughout the protest.
The tents were put up Friday night, and the group was given 48 hours to leave Tuesday morning. That gave them until about 11am Thursday to move on.
The group moved to a vacant lot near the Fred Meyer at I-90 and Freya. City spokesman Brian Coddington says Mayor Woodward is working on other options for those who don't have permanent housing. This week, the City Council approved the administration’s request for additional emergency shelter options, including up to 40 hotel rooms a night when shelters are at capacity. Those will be prioritized for women and families.