SPOKANE, Wash. - A protest is set to take place on Sunday in support of Dr. Lutz.
Group organizers say they want to let the city, county, and state know that Dr. Lutz is a vital part of our community.
Organizers say this will be a peaceful protest/rally in support of Dr. Lutz.
The hope is to inform the Board of Health and the City Council that Dr. Lutz’s forced resignation is not acceptable to the community in which he serves.
All attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
