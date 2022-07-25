SPOKANE, Wash. - A resolution passed in Monday's City Council meeting, reaffirming the Washington state law protecting the fundamental right to personal autonomy. The non-binding resolution also prohibits the use of city resources to assist in investigations against abortion patients or providers.
The resolution passed 4-2, with 1 absent. In a release on the vote, Councilmember Zappone stated had he been present, he would have voted in support as well.
Last updated: July 25 at 10 p.m.
Dozens of protestors gathered together Monday evening ahead of the Spokane City Council meeting, urging councilmembers to approve a measure which would prohibit the use of city resources to assist investigations against abortion patients or providers.
If approved, the resolution would reaffirm Washington state law, protecting the "fundamental right to personal autonomy."
One protestor explained the importance such an approval.
"This is a right that has been taken away from women now, and it's a healthcare issue," she said. "I think what has happened is the people who are anti-abortion have played the simplistic, 'all abortion is bad' line so long that they have forgotten how complicated it is."
The non-binding resolution is not a law and does not need the mayor's support. If passed, it would act as a declaration of the council's support on the issue.
Our partners at the Spokesman-Review reached out to Mayor Woodward, who said she doesn't believe this will ever be an issue, stating she doesn't comment on "what-ifs."