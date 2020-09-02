Protests erupt in Rochester after body camera video shows arrest of man who later died

Protests erupted in Rochester, New York on Wednesday after a body-worn camera video was released by lawyers for the family of a man who died after an arrest in Rochester in march.
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said she watched the video of Daniel Prude while he was in police custody back on the night of March 23.
"For me, I can definitely sympathize and empathize with the family and I would be very upset about the video," Warren said.
Police Chief Laron Singletary said he immediately ordered both criminal and internal investigations hours after the incident.
"We did take this seriously from day and like I said, when the incident occurred on March 23, it happened around 3 :00 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue and that morning I ordered an internal investigation and criminal investigation as well and have been in constant contact with the AG's Office regarding this investigation," Singletary said.
The case is now being investigated by the State's Attorney General's Office as per governor Andrew Cuomo's executive order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.