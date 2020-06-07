Black Lives Matter protesters have now started to gather in Coeur d'Alene, ahead of Sunday's all-day protest in downtown Spokane.
Here's the plan, according to organizers:
- 10 am-1 pm: Meet in Coeur d'Alene and caravan to downtown Spokane. As of about 10 a.m., there were around 100 protesters, with many more on the way
- 10:30 am-11:30 am: Power to the Peaceful- Movement Meditation. Happening at the Big Red Wagon in downtown Spokane
- 2 pm-7 pm: #BreonnaTaylor Peaceful Protest at Lilac Bowl Amphitheatre in Riverfront Park
According to information from a since-deleted Facebook page, self-proclaimed white supremacist Eddie McBride will hold a counter-protest in Spokane. At one point, McBride was planning to hold the protest at the Red Wagon, though it's not clear if that will happen and if that’s still the location.
According to social media information, the protesters are planning to clear the streets by 8 pm. We have been in touch with the Mayor’s Office about a curfew, and we were told that it will be a decision made later today as “certain conditions need to be met for that declaration.”
Spokane Police will be on the streets with assistance from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the National Guard.
