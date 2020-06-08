"I worry about it every day," said Idaho Governor Brad Little.
Close proximity, yelling without masks on beside hundreds of people is what the Governor is worried about.
"All the sacrifices we made, kids not in school, graduations missed, people out of work, the emotional hardship, those sacrifices will be lost if we just go back being willy nilly and continue to spread it," said Governor Little.
Governor Little said he encourages everyone's right to free speech and wants them to express it. But, he wants to remind everyone that the COVID 19 pandemic isn't over.
"The reason this was classified as a worldwide pandemic is because this is not going to go away until we either have a better treatment, cheaper testing, or a vaccine. So until then we are going to have to live with it and that is going to take behavioral modifications," said Governot Little.
Panhandle Health District reported a rise in cases since business opened up. Since protests began they want people to still practice COVID 19 precautions when out and about.
"We still don't want people to let their guard down, this is a time when we still need to be vigilant with our physical distancing, wearing masks, staying home if sick, the same guidance we have been talking about since this began," said Katherine Hoyer with the Panhandle Health District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.