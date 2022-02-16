PROVIDENCE SACRED HEART

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center is seen on July 13, 2021. A bill approved Sunday in the Washington House of Representatives would set requirements for the numbers of health care workers on duty in hospitals.

 Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

SPOKANE, Wash. - Providence Health is adjusting their visitation policy based on a declining COVID-19 cases in Spokane and Stevens counties. 

Here's the new rules:

As of Thursday, February 17:

  • All non-COVID adult inpatients in hospitals and medical centers may have one visitor per day.
  • Adult outpatients who have appointments at the hospital or clinic may have one support person.
  • All non-COVID laboring inpatients may have one support person and one visitor during labor and birth process.

Pediatric patients will still be allowed two adult visitors.

Providence said that even if the mask mandate is lifted in Washington, visitors will still be required to wear a mask and follow the hospital's safety rules.

Current Contests

Super Proposal

Super Proposal

    Nominate a deserving couple to win a stunning diamond engagement ring by Jewelry Design Center. The proposal will be pre-recorded and aired during halftime of the Big Game airing on February 13th on KHQ!

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!