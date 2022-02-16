SPOKANE, Wash. - Providence Health is adjusting their visitation policy based on a declining COVID-19 cases in Spokane and Stevens counties.
Here's the new rules:
As of Thursday, February 17:
- All non-COVID adult inpatients in hospitals and medical centers may have one visitor per day.
- Adult outpatients who have appointments at the hospital or clinic may have one support person.
- All non-COVID laboring inpatients may have one support person and one visitor during labor and birth process.
Pediatric patients will still be allowed two adult visitors.
Providence said that even if the mask mandate is lifted in Washington, visitors will still be required to wear a mask and follow the hospital's safety rules.