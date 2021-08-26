SPOKANE, Wash. - Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital are pausing "additional" surgeries until they see a decrease in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
A spokesperson for Providence said the pause is "directly influenced by the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and significant staffing issues."
They added that over 90% of their patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane are unvaccinated.
Providence said they will work with patients and decide how to move forward with their procedures in a case-by-case fashion.