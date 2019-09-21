Providence Health and Services insurance plan will enter Washington's health care exchange in 2020 and will become the first insurer in the state to invoke its religious principles to limit coverage for abortions.
The catholic, Oregon-based insurer is affiliated with both Sacred Health Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital.
Providence health plan will offer three new insurance options in Spokane County and five other counties giving care access to over 241,000 people across the state.
The plans, which will range in price from around 300 dollars to over 500 dollars, will not cover abortion procedures unless the mother's life is in danger.
The new plans mark the first time an insurer has involved the "Conscience Clause" of a 2018 state law that requires coverage of abortions in most cases in Washington state.