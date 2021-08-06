SPOKANE, Wash. - Providence Health is now requiring all of their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof by September 30.
Providence Communication Manager for Eastern Washington Ariana Lake told KHQ that if caregivers are unable to get vaccinated, they'll have to sign a declination and will be subject to additional protocols.
Additional protocols could mean "mandatory vaccine-related education/discussions, and/or other infection prevention requirements in accordance with ministry policy, CDC or state and local public health mandates."
Providence is joining the leagues of other Washington healthcare facilities including MultiCare and Kaiser Permanente, both are requiring caregivers to get their shots by Fall 2021.