SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The time between Gonzaga’s elimination and Hoopfest can feel lacking for basketball fans in Spokane. But for Team St. Luke’s, it’s the prime of their season, as the Providence Health wheelchair basketball team traveled to Wichita to compete in the Division III National Wheelchair Basketball Championship.
The sport is shockingly similar to traditional basketball, with a couple rule adjustments to translate the game to wheelchairs.
For example, traveling still exists, but instead of taking two steps, it’s two touches of the wheels on your wheelchair. The 3-point line is also the same, an area Team St. Luke’s likes to take advantage of, despite how difficult getting a shot up with just arm power can be.
“Your mind tells you it’s a leg sport,” shooting guard for Team St. Luke’s, Anthony Horn, said. “It’s just adapting and chair time. You gotta spend some time in the chair to let it all come together, otherwise you’ll be a fish out of water,” he continued.
Horn has been on the team since 2017, four years after being paralyzed from the waist down in a motorcycle accident. He credits wheelchair basketball as a strong benefactor for both his physical and mental health.
“This program has definitely gave me my life back and it means the world to me,” he said.
The team started as the No. 13 seed in the 16-team bracket, on Friday they fell to both No. 4 Orlando Magic Wheels and No. 5 Rolling Rocks, but they’re looking to make a bounce-back performance on Saturday.