SPOKANE, Wash. - Providence Health has new visitor policies for their Spokane and Stevens County hospitals as COVID hospitalizations continue to rise throughout the region.
The new restrictions go into effect Thursday, they are as follows:
All non-COVID inpatients in all areas of the medical center may have up to one visitor per day.
- All outpatient surgical/procedural, Emergency, and clinic patients may have one family member/support person.
- All non-COVID laboring inpatients may have one support person and one visitor during labor and birth process. Visitor must leave two hours after delivery.
- Infant and children inpatients (under the age of 18) may have two adult visitors (advocate, parent, or guardian) per day. Underage siblings are not permitted to visit.
Visitors will still need to go through the screening process and anyone who exhibits cold or flu-like symptoms will be turned away.
Visiting hours will still be restricted to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.