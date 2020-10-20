SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - On Saturday, Providence Medical Group is hosting a free drive-thru flu shot clinic.
According to Providence officials, the clinic will be at the Spokane Teaching Health Clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., or until supplies run out.
The free immunizations are available to individuals age 11 and over.
Providence said they particularly would like to encourage people to come who are low income and do not have health insurance or are under-insured to come to the clinic.
The Spokane Teaching Health Clinic is located at 624 E. Front Ave., near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Sherman St.
