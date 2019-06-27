SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, workers at Providence Medical Centers across Washington held several informational pickets to protest against proposed benefits cuts.
The largest of those pickets happened in Spokane.
The union representing the medical staff workers told KHQ that the proposed cuts include taking away accrued benefits and a failure to address staffing issues.
Providence later sent out the following statement in response to the picket:
"We will not comment on UFCW or WSNA's negotiation tactics. Instead, we encourage union leaders and caregivers to focus their efforts on productively reaching agreements at the bargaining table. While we don't feel that either union is accurately characterizing some elements of our proposals and negotiations, Providence respects that today's activities are part of the bargaining process.
To ensure that we can continue to meet the growing needs of our communities, we must be innovative, nimble and good stewards of our resources, just as our founding Sisters of Providence were."
A full statement can also be viewed on the Providence website HERE.