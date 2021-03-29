SPOKANE, Wash - Providence Medical Group has around 300 vaccine appointments available for Tuesday, March 30.
The appointments are for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Those receiving their first shot on Tuesday should be available for the second shot on April 27.
Anyone who meets current Washington vaccine distribution eligibility can make an appointment, including:
- High-risk critical workers in the following industries: agriculture, fishing vessel crews, food processing, grocery store/food bank, corrections (prisons, jails, detention centers), court of law, public transit, and remaining first responders
- People 16 years or older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness
- Anyone 65 and older
- All people 50 and older who also live in a multigenerational household
- All workers at risk in health care settings
- Educators and school staff for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, and child care workers
- People who live or work in long-term care facilities
If you meet any of the requirements above and would like to book your appointment, visit PhaseFinder to confirm your eligibility. Print your eligibility confirmation and bring it to your appointment.
Book your appointment here.