SPOKANE, Wash - Providence Medical Group (PMG) will be holding a community vaccine clinic on April 13.
The clinic will be at the Spokane Teaching Health Clinic. PMG says they have more than 550 appointments available.
The clinic is specifically for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
PhaseFinder is no longer required to verify eligibility. Those who want the vaccine should check DOH's prioritization guidance web page to see if they are eligible.
You can book your appointment through PMG's website.