Update: An expected strike by Providence nurses and healthcare workers has been postponed due to reported "progress in negotiations."
"After ongoing discussions, the three unions representing 13,000 health care workers at 13 Providence hospitals statewide have agreed to pause plans to announce a strike," The Washington State Nurses Association said in an update, "The parties have made significant progress on key issues."
The WSNA says parties will go back to the table to continue bargaining their respective contracts. They refer to the previous 24 hours of joint discussions between UFCW 21, SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, WSNA and Providence as "the most significant progress to date."
As a result, the unions have agreed to pause Friday's filing of the 10-day notice of a strike.
"We are committed to working through outstanding shared interests regarding patient safety, workplace violence prevention, and recruitment and retention," the WSNA said.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday, January 3, 13,000 workers will announce their intent to strike at Sacred Heart and 12 other Providence hospital locations across the state.
According to a release from the Washington State Nurses Association, the announcement will come in press conferences to be held in Spokane and Seattle.
They will officially begin the strike ten days later.
"After months, or in some cases years of negotiations, caregivers at Providence facilities across Washington state say contract proposals put forth by Providence still do not address workers' serious patient care concerns or fix ongoing unfair labor practices," the release said.
The Spokane press conference will be held at the WSNA Strike Headquarters at 44 W. 6th Ave. on Friday at 8:30 am.
Negotiations between nurses and Sacred Heart remained at a stalemate after the hospital reportedly offered the following proposal last month:
- We have proposed a competitive wage package that totals 10 percent in increases over the next three years – and a $1,500 sign on bonus prorated by FTE.
- We proposed that current nurses be grandfathered into the existing Paid Time Off plan.
- Current nurses keep earned Extended Illness Time and can use it as long as you have a balance.
- We did not make any new proposals on the Providence short term disability plan or paid family leave. We still plan to work with the Washington State benefits that begin in 2020.
- Staffing: The statement that our patients are not safe is simply not true. We review staffing concerns and we design our staffing plan with nurses who sit on our Staffing Committee. I trust the nurses on our committee and I trust this process.
- Finally, workplace safety is important to everyone. We have invested in additional security officers, secured high risk units, and implemented Washington’s first hospital-based K-9 program. We provide workplace violence prevention training at orientation, and have a plan to expand interactive training in 2020. Most importantly, we are committed to bedside caregivers’ involvement in this process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.