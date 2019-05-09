Providence Nurses worried about sick leave picket at Sacred Heart

SPOKANE, WA- Picketing for patient safety, before profits. That's what nurses at Sacred Heart say they were fighting for on Thursday.
Hundreds of nurses from Spokane and Richland gathered at Sacred Heart Hospital to send the message contract negotiations aren't moving fast enough, or in the direction they like. Nurses say they're worried that patient care will be affected if their staffing concerns aren't addressed immediately.
For the past six months, nurses say they've been in contract negotiations with Providence, and the biggest issue they fought for is extended illness time or EIT.
Providence says under their proposed contract plan for 2020, experienced nurses would be allowed up to seven weeks of paid time off, whether it's for vacation, or taking care of a sick family member along with other paid leave benefits for nurses who can't work, like up to 25 weeks of paid short term disability, and a new paid parental leave benefit plan.
Daryl Johnson, who works as an RN at Sacred Heart, says he's been with Sacred Heart for more than ten years, and he said he's worked hard to add up his extended illness time days.
"A lot of the nurses have accumulated that over years because of their loyalty and services to the hospital, they don't want to see that taken away," Johnson said.
Another sticking point is staffing levels at the hospital, especially while the nurses are using their paid time off.
Providence says that their system or safe staffing has been proven to work, and their staffing plans are designed by a team of leadership nurses each year.
You can read more about Providence's proposals here.
To read a statement from the Washington State Nurses Association, Click below