SPOKANE, Wash. - In March, Providence Holy Family Hospital opened a perinatal mental health program, the first of its kind this side of the Cascades, to aid those struggling with perinatal mental health issues.
It’s called Perinatal Resource, Insight, Support and Empowerment (P-RISE), a six-to-eight-week program aimed at helping new and expecting mothers through prenatal and postnatal depression, anxiety, and other mental health illness.
“Before I went to P-RISE I was kind of going down a little bit of a dark hole, and I was just having trouble, I guess, getting used to motherhood,” said Adeia Erdman, a mother who recently graduated from the program.
According to the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, around one in five expecting and new mothers experience mental health illness, 70% of whom will hide their struggles.
Suicide is the leading cause of direct maternal death within a year of having a baby.
“There is an increased need for mental health because of the workforce issues,” stated Tamara Sheehan, the Behavioral Health Director at Providence Holy Family. “We have been closing down programs in our community, instead of increasing and growing them when our growth has been five to 10% over what it was in 2019.”
For people who are pregnant or up to one-year post-partum, P-RISE provides an intensive outpatient program, with three to four days per week, 2-5:30 p.m. and lasting six to eight weeks. Services are mostly group-based and include therapy, parenting education, and other learning opportunities. Treatment is tailored to the needs of each individual.
Referrals for individuals 18 and older are now being accepted by Providence, including self-referrals. The program has capacity, with no current wait list.
For more information, call (509) 252-6446.
In addition to P-RISE, Providence offers intensive outpatient behavioral health services for children and adults through the RISE and BEST programs. All three programs are located on the Providence Holy Family Hospital campus at 235 E. Rowan, Suite 107.