Sacred Heart

SPOKANE, Wash. - A tentative agreement has been reached between Providence Sacred Heart and UFCW 21.

The service and maintenance workers at Sacred Heart reached a fully-recommended tentative agreement in the early-morning hours Wednesday after months of negotiations with Providence.

"This win was a result of the strong unity between UFCW 21, SEIU Healthcare 1199 NW and WSNA," the UFCW 21 said in a release.

UFCW 21 was entering another round of negotiations with service/maintenance workers at Holy Family later Wednesday.

Spokane caregivers and healthcare workers held a candelight vigil Wednesday evening, saying they were demonstrating their support for patient care and hospital safety.

Providence had reached a tentative agreement with the Washington State Nurses Association early Tuesday morning.

