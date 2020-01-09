SPOKANE, Wash. - A tentative agreement has been reached between Providence Sacred Heart and UFCW 21.
The service and maintenance workers at Sacred Heart reached a fully-recommended tentative agreement in the early-morning hours Wednesday after months of negotiations with Providence.
"This win was a result of the strong unity between UFCW 21, SEIU Healthcare 1199 NW and WSNA," the UFCW 21 said in a release.
UFCW 21 was entering another round of negotiations with service/maintenance workers at Holy Family later Wednesday.
Spokane caregivers and healthcare workers held a candelight vigil Wednesday evening, saying they were demonstrating their support for patient care and hospital safety.
Spokane workers joined together at this candle light vigil to stand up for patient care. https://t.co/csMIaFt337 #ProvidencePatientsBeforeProfits #StrikeReady #UnionStrong pic.twitter.com/vdwJ4VZrSX— ufcw 21 (@UFCW21) January 9, 2020
Sacred Heart caregivers standing in solidarity with Providence healthcare workers with @UFCW21 and @SEIU1199NW who are still negotiating for fair contracts at the Candlelight Solidarity Celebration tonight in Spokane. #UnionStrong 💙💪 pic.twitter.com/K7kh91VP33— WSNA (@myWSNA) January 9, 2020
Providence had reached a tentative agreement with the Washington State Nurses Association early Tuesday morning.
