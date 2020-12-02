SPOKANE, Wash. - Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family will, effective today, be rescheduling some elective surgeries and procedures.
FULL STATEMENT:
"The well-being of our patients and caregivers is our top priority, especially during the current COVID-19 surge. Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital are taking steps to ensure we have capacity to care for our community. Effective today, we will reschedule some elective surgeries and procedures. We will review each surgery and patient need on a case-by-case basis and work with patients to reschedule their procedure. This action is directly related to conserving critical care beds and staff as we care for our highest numbers of patients with COVID-19 to date. If you have a procedure scheduled at either hospital and have questions, please contact your doctor's office."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.