SPOKANE, Wash. - Providence Sacred Heart Nurses have ratified a contract between the Washington State Nurses Association and Providence.
WSNA Communications Director Ruth Schubert told KHQ, "Providence Sacred Heart nurses showed up in unprecedented numbers to vote on their contract today and voted overwhelmingly to ratify. The contract will remain in effect through Dec 31, 2022."
The WSNA reached an agreement with Providence back on Tuesday, Jan. 7 after negotiating for more than 14 months.
“This Tentative Agreement protects the benefits our members have earned and secures new investments in patient care and workplace safety,” said Darryl Johnson, a cardiac intensive care nurse. “This is a major victory for Sacred Heart nurses and our entire Spokane community.”
The new agreement includes provisions sought by nurses like:
- Enhanced language on staffing levels and workplace violence prevention
- Protection of paid time off and extended illness benefits
- Limits on employer’s ability to raise premiums and preservation of important health benefits
- Wage increases of 10% over the duration of the contract
- Ratification bonus of $2,100, pro-rated for part-time nurses.
Before reaching an tentative agreement, WSNA was prepared to give a 10-day strike notice, but delayed after a reported breakthrough in mediation.
