SPOKANE, Wash. - Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center has reached a tentative agreement with the Washington State Nurses Association.
The union will present the tentative agreement for a vote on Jan. 16. Providence says they wait until after the ratification vote to discuss details.
The WSNA says the agreement was reached at 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, after negotiations that lasted around 14 months.
“This Tentative Agreement protects the benefits our members have earned and secures new investments in patient care and workplace safety,” said Darryl Johnson, a cardiac intensive care nurse. “This is a major victory for Sacred Heart nurses and our entire Spokane community.”
According to WSNA, the tentative agreement includes provisions sought by nurses like:
- Enhanced language on staffing levels and workplace violence prevention
- Protection of paid time off and extended illness benefits
- Limits on employer’s ability to raise premiums and preservation of important health benefits
- Wage increases of 10% over the duration of the contract
- Ratification bonus of $2,100, pro-rated for part-time nurses.
The WSNA had recently been prepared to give a 10-day strike notice, but delayed after a reported breakthrough in mediation.
“The nurses at Sacred Heart are so grateful for the outpouring of support from the community we have received over more than a year of contract negotiations,” said KT Raley-Jones, a cardiac intensive care nurse. “This contract agreement gives us the support we need to continue given you the best nursing care.”
Providence's negotiations with United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW 21) continue Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 7-8.
For additional detail, go to https://t.co/c3TxaNGz4H pic.twitter.com/cBCjrgbDdy— Providence Eastern WA (@providence_phc) January 7, 2020
